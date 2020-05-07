Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 389,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 400,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,098 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,302. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.67. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.