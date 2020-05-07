Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 215.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. 4,402,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

