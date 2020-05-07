Fundamentun LLC Buys 18,338 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,149,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

