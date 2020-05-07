Fundamentun LLC Buys 359 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 230,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.