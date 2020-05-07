Fundamentun LLC Buys 4,244 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 284.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,408,000 after buying an additional 305,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 294.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after buying an additional 285,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

NYSE GD traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.73. 1,792,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

