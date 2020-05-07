Fundamentun LLC Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,886,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,467. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

