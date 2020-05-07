Fundamentun LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,350,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 4,921,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,071. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

