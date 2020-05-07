Fundamentun LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,746,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.