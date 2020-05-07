Fundamentun LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of COP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.