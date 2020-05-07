Fundamentun LLC Increases Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in L3Harris by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.59.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

