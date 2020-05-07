Fundamentun LLC Invests $211,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.40. 520,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,691. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,495 shares of company stock valued at $75,092,004. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

