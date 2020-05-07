Fundamentun LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 4,720,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,005. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

