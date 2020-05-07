Fundamentun LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 3,574,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.