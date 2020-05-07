Fundamentun LLC Purchases 1,064 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,268 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Medtronic by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. 3,527,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,936. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

