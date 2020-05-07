Fundamentun LLC Purchases 1,128 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,608,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,255. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

