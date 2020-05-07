Fundamentun LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,749 shares of company stock worth $64,510,989. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $163.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 818.39, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.