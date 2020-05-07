Fundamentun LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 228,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,707,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,824,377. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

