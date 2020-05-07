Fundamentun LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $154.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,080. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

