Fundamentun LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 279.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

