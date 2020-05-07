Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fundamentun LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

