Fundamentun LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. 3,627,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

