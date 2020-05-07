Fundamentun LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. 1,030,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,024. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.