Fundamentun LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 68.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after buying an additional 230,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

CAT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,706. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

