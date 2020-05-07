Fundamentun LLC Sells 45,149 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 9,515,969 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

