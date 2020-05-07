Fundamentun LLC Sells 9,313 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.98. 190,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,138. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50.

