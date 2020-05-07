Fundamentun LLC Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,583. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

