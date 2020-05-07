Fundamentun LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 13,380,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.