General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Boosted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 266,399 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 3.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $512,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,019,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,665,555. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

