General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. 2,791,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.