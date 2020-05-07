Gold Resource Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GORO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 77,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,788. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

