Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a net margin of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million.

Green Plains Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 92,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,569. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPP shares. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

