Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a net margin of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million.
Green Plains Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 92,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,569. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.
About Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.
