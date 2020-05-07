Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises about 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.32% of Halliburton worth $319,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 19,819,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,831,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

