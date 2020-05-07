Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 78.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 162.7%.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

