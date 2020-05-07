Harwood Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.13. 1,108,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

