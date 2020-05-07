Harwood Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $130,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UNH traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.