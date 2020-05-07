Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,518. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

