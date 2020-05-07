Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,802,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,443,448. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

