Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.97. 3,914,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

