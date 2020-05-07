Harwood Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 18,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.78. 1,313,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

