Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 463.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,104.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 15,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. 3,279,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,247. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

