Harwood Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. 11,845,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

