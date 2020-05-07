Harwood Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.48. 2,434,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,336. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

