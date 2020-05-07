Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

HTGC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 56,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,976. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

