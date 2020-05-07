Hoertkorn Richard Charles Acquires 52,200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,019,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,665,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

