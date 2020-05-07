Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,422,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

