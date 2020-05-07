Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $3.82 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 3.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Paypal were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. 13,264,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

