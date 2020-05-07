Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.17. 18,564,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167,709. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.