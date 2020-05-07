Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

HBCP stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

