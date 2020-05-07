Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

HON traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. 2,348,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,823. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

