Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.06 ($48.90).

BOSS traded up €0.63 ($0.73) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.55 ($27.38). The stock had a trading volume of 535,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.86 and a 200-day moving average of €36.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a one year high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

